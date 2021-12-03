Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 636 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLGT stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.