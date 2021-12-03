Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 226,899 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $38.42. 2,008,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,781. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoodRx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

