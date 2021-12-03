Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells $113,937.74 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $55,361.07.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.58 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

