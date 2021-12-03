Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,313,508.59.

OTEX traded down C$0.89 on Friday, hitting C$59.50. 496,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.04. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$54.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

