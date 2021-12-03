Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells 172 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $45.53 on Friday, reaching $666.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

