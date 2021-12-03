Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

