Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSTO traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

