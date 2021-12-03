Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.48. 172,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,059. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

