Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,362,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

