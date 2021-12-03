Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 491,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456,043. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

