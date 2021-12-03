International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ICTEF opened at $3.90 on Friday. International Container Terminal Services has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.
About International Container Terminal Services
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.