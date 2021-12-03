International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ICTEF opened at $3.90 on Friday. International Container Terminal Services has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

