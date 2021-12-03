International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP William F. Nugent Purchases 1,500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP William F. Nugent bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.