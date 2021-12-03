Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 48.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
