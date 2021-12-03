Invesco Ltd. Purchases 10,207 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

