Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.