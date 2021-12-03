Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 2.2%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.61 and last traded at $91.77. Approximately 48,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

