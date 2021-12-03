Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

