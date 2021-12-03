Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

