IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

