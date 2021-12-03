Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20. 11,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,217,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

