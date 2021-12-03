IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in November

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.5 days.

Shares of IQEPF stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

