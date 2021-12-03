IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $449,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRMD stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.