iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

