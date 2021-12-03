iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.33. Approximately 277,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 83,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.69.

