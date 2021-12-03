iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

