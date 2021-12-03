iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $69.87.

