iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 96,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

