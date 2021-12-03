iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of GBF opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

