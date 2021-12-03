iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.42. 2,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.