iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

