iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Decreased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $742,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

