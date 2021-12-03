iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $182.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.