iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $268.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.95 and a one year high of $279.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

