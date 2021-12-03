iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 147,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $117.02. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,478. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.73 and a twelve month high of $123.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

