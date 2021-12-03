iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

