iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.70. 11,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.78 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

