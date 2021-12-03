iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

