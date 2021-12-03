Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

