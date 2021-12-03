Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $25.45. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $609.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

