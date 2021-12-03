J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

SJM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. 45,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,062. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

