James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,100. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

