Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$40.89 and last traded at C$40.56, with a volume of 12184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.