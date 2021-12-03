Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000.

JSML stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

