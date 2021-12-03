JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €24.20 ($27.50) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.82 ($25.93).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.41. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

