JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.29 and last traded at $77.54. 201,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,975,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.