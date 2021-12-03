JDE Peet’s’ (JDEPF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JDEPF. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut JDE Peet’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

