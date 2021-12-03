JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDEPF opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.