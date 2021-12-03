Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Get IMI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. IMI has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $49.25.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.