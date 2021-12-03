Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitie Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mitie Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MITFY opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

