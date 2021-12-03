Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

